1 dead, 4 injured after car crashes into Kirkland, WA grocery store
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police confirm one person has been killed and four more people were seriously injured after a car crashed into a grocery store in Kirkland.
The driver has survived and, along with three others, been transported to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. A fifth person died during transport to the hospital.
The scene at Bridle Trails Grocery Outlet remains under active investigation.
Kirkland grocery outlet crash
The Source: Information for this story came from the Kirkland Police Department.