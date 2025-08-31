1 dead, 4 injured after car crashes into Kirkland, WA grocery store

Kirkland Police confirm one person has been killed and four more people were seriously injured after a car crashed into a grocery store in Kirkland.

The driver has survived and, along with three others, been transported to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. A fifth person died during transport to the hospital.

The scene at Bridle Trails Grocery Outlet remains under active investigation.

Kirkland grocery outlet crash

