Here are the 'luckiest retailers' in WA to buy winning lottery tickets

The Brief With no big winner in recent drawings, the estimated lottery jackpot has grown to $1.4 billion, making it the sixth-largest Powerball prize in U.S. history. For hopeful ticket buyers, Washington's Lottery has identified its "luckiest retailers" of 2024, which are the stores that have sold the most winning tickets of $1,000 or more. The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday night.



An estimated $1.4 billion lottery jackpot is up for grabs Wednesday night, following dozens of drawings without a grand prize winner. The Powerball prize is the sixth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

For those who are feeling lucky, Washington's Lottery shared a list of its "luckiest retailers" of 2024. These stores sold the most winning tickets valued at $1,000 or more.

The retailers were divided into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington.

Below is a list of the top 10 stores from each region.

Retailers in the South Puget Sound region

20 Wins: Fred Meyer at 801 Auburn Way N in AuburnRose from 4th place with 14 wins in 2023Sold $754.6 million winning Powerball jackpot ticket in 2023

19 Wins: Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW in RentonRose from 7th place with 13 wins in 20233rd year in a row on the Top 10 list

16 Wins: Muckleshoot Casino Resort at 2402 Auburn Way S in AuburnRose from 4th place with 14 wins in 2023

16 Wins: Fred Meyer at 14300 1st Avenue S in Burien

15 Wins: Safeway at 708 Shaw Road in Puyallup

14 Wins: Fred Meyer at 1100 N Meridian Avenue in PuyallupRose from 10th place with 12 wins in 2023

13 Wins: Fred Meyer at 33702 21st Avenue SW in Federal WayTied for 2nd place in 2023 with 15 wins

13 Wins: Fred Meyer at 555 Trosper Road SW in Tumwater

13 Wins: Safeway at 1207 S 320th Street in Federal Way

12 Wins: Safeway at 900 Meridian Avenue E in Milton

Retailers in the North Puget Sound region

13 Wins: Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way in Everett5th year in a row on the Top 10 listRose from 3rd place with 8 wins in 2023

10 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Highway in Everett

10 Wins: Fred Meyer at 4615 196th Street SW in Lynnwood

10 Wins: WinCo Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds3rd year in a row on the Top 10 listTied for 1st place in 2023 with 9 wins

10 Wins: Safeway at 5802 134th Place SE in Everett

9 Wins: QFC at 4919 Evergreen Way in EverettTied for 3rd place in 2023 with 8 wins

8 Wins: Safeway at 20500 Olympic Place NE in Arlington3rd year in a row on the Top 10 listTied for 3rd place in 2023 with 8 wins

8 Wins: Haggen at 8915 Market Place in Lake Stevens

7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2902 164th Street SW in LynnwoodTied for 3rd place in 2023 with 8 wins

7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2801 Bickford Avenue in SnohomishTied for 3rd place in 2023 with 8 wins

Retailers in the Olympic Peninsula region

9 Wins: Safeway at 2890 NW Bucklin Hill Road in Silverdale3rd year in a row on the Top 10 listRose from 3rd place with 8 wins in 2023

8 Wins: Fred Meyer at 301 E Wallace Kneeland Boulevard in Shelton3rd year in a row on the Top 10 listRose from 6th place with 6 wins in 2023

7 Wins: Safeway at 3215 Harrison Avenue NW in Olympia

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 5050 State Highway 303 NE in Bremerton3rd year in a row on the Top 10 listTied for 8th place with 5 wins in 2023

6 Wins: Safeway at 3355 Bethel Road SE in Port Orchard

6 Wins: Ocean Shores IGA at 101 E Chance A La Mer NE in Ocean Shores

5 Wins: Safeway at 680 W Washington Street in Sequim3rd year in a row on the Top 10 listPlaced 2nd in 2023 with 9 wins

5 Wins: Safeway at 4280 Martin Way E in Olympia

5 Wins: Albertsons at 1434 Olney Street SE in Port Orchard

5 Wins: WinCo Foods at 4969 Kitsap Way in Bremerton

Retailers in the Eastern region

14 Wins: Super Store at 13415 E 32nd Avenue in Spokane Valley

12 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 14202 N Market Street in Mead

12 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 9414 N Division Street in Spokane4th year in a row on the Top 10 listTied for 9th place in 2023 with 5 wins

10 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4235 S Cheney Spokane Road in SpokanePlaced 1st in 2023 with 10 wins

10 Wins: Divine’s Fasmart at 21804 E Mission Avenue in Liberty Lake

8 Wins: WinCo Foods at 9718 E Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley

7 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 210 E North Foothills Drive in Spokane

6 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 1724 W Francis Avenue in Spokane

6 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 810 S Main Street in Deer Park

6 Wins: Safeway at 13606 E 32nd Avenue in Spokane Valley

Retailers in the Southwest region

9 Wins: Fred Meyer at 11325 SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver3rd year in a row on the Top 10 listRose from 2nd place with 7 wins in 2023

8 Wins: Wind River Market & Gas at 11 Carson Frontage Road in Carson

7 Wins: WinCo Foods at 2101 NE Andresen Road in Vancouver

7 Wins: Safeway at 6711 NE 63rd Street in VancouverTied for 2nd place in 2023 with 7 wins

7 Wins: WinCo Foods at 11310 NE 119th Street in VancouverTied for 6th place in 2023 with 6 wins

7 Wins: QFC at 3505 SE 192nd Avenue in Vancouver

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 16600 SE McGillivray Boulevard in VancouverTied for 6th place in 2023 with 6 wins

6 Wins: Safeway at 411 Three Rivers Drive in Kelso

5 Wins: Village Vendor at 16313 SE 1st Street in VancouverTied for 2nd place in 2023 with 7 wins

5 Wins: Fred Meyer at 7411 NE 117th Avenue in Vancouver

Retailers in the Tri-Cities region

7 Wins: Albertsons at 5204 W Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick

5 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1410 W 27th Avenue in Kennewick

4 Wins: Albertsons at 1330 N 20th Avenue in PascoTied for 2nd in 2023 with 4 wins

4 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1401 Bombing Range Road in West Richland

4 Wins: Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way in Richland

4 Wins: Shopping Spot at 148 S 28th Avenue in Pasco

3 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2811 W 10th Avenue in KennewickFinished 10th in 2024 with 3 wins5th year in a row on the Top 10 list

3 Wins: Fred Meyer at 101 Wellsian Way in Richland

3 Wins: Lucky Food Mart at 22 Goethals Drive in Richland

3 Wins: Ron’s Food Mart at 1821 S Washington Street in Kennewick

Retailers in the Central region

10 Wins: Wray’s Meadowbrook at 7200 W Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima5th year in a row on the Top 10 listRose from 5th place with 4 wins in 2023

9 Wins: Valley View Market at 618 E Toppenish Avenue in ToppenishFinished 1st in 2023 with 8 wins

5 Wins: Fred Meyer at 1206 N 40th Avenue in YakimaRose from 8th place in 2023 with 3 wins

5 Wins: Safeway at 501 N Miller Street in Wenatchee

4 Wins: WinCo Foods at 2425 Longfibre Road in Union GapPlaced 3rd in 2023 with 5 wins

4 Wins: Safeway at 905 E Mead Avenue in Yakima

4 Wins: Safeway at 510 Grant Road in East Wenatchee

4 Wins: Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop at 3607 State Highway 97A in Wenatchee

4 Wins: Pik-A-Pop at 505 9th Street in Benton City

3 Wins: Conoco at 301 S 1st Street in Selah

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press and Washington's Lottery.

