Feeling lucky? WA State Lottery releases list of ‘luckiest retailers’ for lotto tickets

Are you hoping to win the jackpot this year? The Washington State Lottery released a list of the state's top 10 luckiest retailers.

The list includes the retailers that sold the most winning tickets at $1,000 or more. According to the Lottery, the South Puget Sound region is the luckiest zone in Washington for six years in a row, now, with their top 10 retailers doling out 139 winning tickets.

If you're feeling lucky, the state's luckiest retailer is the Safeway at 26916 Maple Valley Rd in Maple Valley.

Washington State Lottery says the Maple Valley Safeway has sold 16 winning tickets.

The top 10 list breaks down as follows:

Safeway at 26916 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, Maple Valley (16 wins) Fred Meyer at 33702 21st Avenue SW, Federal Way (15 wins) Safeway at 10223 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood (15 wins) Fred Meyer at 801 Auburn Way N, Auburn (14 wins, including the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot) Fred Meyer at 26520 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, Maple Valley (14 wins) Muckleshoot Indian Casino at 2402 Auburn Way S, Auburn (14 wins) Safeway at 17230 140th Avenue SE, Renton (13 wins) Safeway at 200 S 3rd Street, Renton (13 wins) Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW, Renton (13 wins) Fred Meyer at 1100 N Meridian Avenue, Puyallup (12 wins)

Many of these retailers have landed in the top 10 list in years past, including the Federal Way and Auburn Fred Meyers.

The North Puget Sound region is the second-luckiest zone in Washington, with their top 10 retailers selling 81 winning tickets.