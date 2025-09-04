The Brief Marco Antonio Herrera-Chan, 48, is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly attacking his manager with a hammer at a Bellevue Applebee's. The manager defended himself with scissors during the fight, and both were hospitalized with injuries. The motive for the attack remains unclear, with Herrera-Chan claiming he doesn't know why he acted violently, and the manager saying they had no previous disputes.



A man has been charged in a brutal attack that took place inside an Applebee's in Bellevue, allegedly saying "I'm sorry" before violently assaulting his manager with a hammer.

Marco Antonio Herrera-Chan, 48, is being held on $100,000 bail for first-degree assault, in connection to an incident that happened on August 31.

The backstory:

The Applebee's on Bel Red Road was already closed when Herrera-Chan entered his manager's office and committed the "senseless and shocking" assault, court documents state.

Herrera-Chan worked as a dishwasher at the restaurant and was completing closing tasks when he approached his boss, said "lo siento" ("I'm sorry" in Spanish), and hit the victim on the head with the handle of a hammer.

The manager blocked Herrera-Chan's second swing, despite being dazed from the first hit with blood entering his eyes. An eight-minute fight ensued, with the victim grabbing a pair of scissors and stabbing Herrera-Chan multiple times in self-defense.

According to court documents, Herrera-Chan continued to follow his manager after they separated, with police showing up after the victim locked himself in his office and called 911. Officers later arrested Herrera-Chan after locating him in a nearby wooded area.

Both Herrera-Chan and the victim were taken to Overlake Medical Hospital for their injuries, which officers noted left a significant amount of blood across the restaurant.

What they're saying:

During an interview with the victim, police say he believed Herrera-Chan was trying to kill him and take cash from the store. The manager also said he thought he heard Herrera-Chan say "this is for my mother" during the fight, court documents say.

The victim stated Herrera-Chan was a good employee and never had any personal or work disputes in the past. He said they had worked together for eight months with no issues and didn't know why Herrera-Chan struck him with the hammer.

In an interview with Herrera-Chan, police said the suspect claimed he didn't know why he attacked his manager, saying his mind closed and he did not know what happened. He allegedly admitted to hitting his boss with the hammer but said he did not intend to kill him, otherwise he would have used knives or the metal part of the hammer.

Bellevue police reviewed surveillance video which captured the attack. Officers said the suspect was seen removing a hammer from his backpack before the assault, along with the ensuing fight, which Herrera-Chan and the victim believed lasted between 15–20 minutes.

What's next:

Herrera-Chan is expected to enter a plea in court on Sept. 9.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and court documents filed in King County Superior Court.

