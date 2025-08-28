Teen arrested for kidnapping, robbery in Bellevue, WA

The Brief Bellevue police arrested a 17-year-old for kidnapping and robbery involving another teen. The suspect allegedly forced the victim into his car, attempting to use his credit cards, and dumped him in North Bend. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



Bellevue police arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of kidnapping another teen, trying to withdraw money using his credit cards, and dropping him off in rural North Bend.

The backstory:

Officers with Bellevue Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery in connection to an incident that happened back in May.

The suspect allegedly lured another 17-year-old boy to a Bellevue park, where he forced him into the backseat of his own car while armed with a handgun and wearing a ski mask.

According to police, the suspect drove the victim around to various locations, trying to use the victim's credit cards to withdraw money.

Eventually, the victim was dumped in a rural part of North Bend, where he reported the crime after making his way to a nearby residence.

Following months of investigation, officers arrested the 17-year-old suspect in Redmond on Aug. 20.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Bellevue Police Department reminded the public to always exercise caution when meeting strangers online, and to always contact law enforcement by calling 911 if they feel their safety is at risk.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bellevue Police Department.

