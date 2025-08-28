Person killed in Bellevue, WA house fire

The Brief A person has died following a house fire in Bellevue. Firefighters responded to the scene and found the home fully engulfed in flames, and after extinguishing the fire, they found a single person deceased inside. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



A person is dead after a house fire late Wednesday night in Bellevue.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a house on fire near 300 108th Avenue Southeast after 11 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire within minutes and started searching the home.

They found one person dead inside the home, officials said.

It's unknown how the fire started, but the cause remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bellevue Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 protesters arrested at Microsoft president's office at Redmond, WA campus

WA risks federal funding over truck driver language requirement

Seattle man describes moment he was shot in chest

Travis Decker manhunt: Law enforcement provide update on WA search

Alligator snapping turtle found in Lake Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.