7 protesters arrested at Microsoft president's office at Redmond, WA campus

A group of protesters Microsoft workers held a sit-in for a short time on Tuesday inside Building 34, which houses executive offices.

What we know:

The group said it renamed the building the "Mai Ubeid Building" in honor of Mai Ubeid, a Palestinian software engineer who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

The protest, which included other disruptions and an outdoor rally, is part of a series of demonstrations against what the group calls Microsoft's role in the "genocide of Palestinians."

Police removed the protesters from Building 34 and on the campus.

What we don't know:

Seven people were arrested, according to Redmond police.

The recent protests follow allegations that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have used Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform to store phone call data obtained through the mass surveillance of Palestinians.

Inside the building

Before the sit-in, noisemakers attached to balloons were deployed into the atrium of Building 34. Once inside, protesters occupied the office of Microsoft President Brad Smith and delivered a summons notice. The notice read: "The People's Court Summons Bradford Lee Smith on Charges of Crimes Against Humanity."

Demonstrators unfurled two banners in the space. One declared the renaming of the building to the "Mai Ubeid Building." The other listed four demands: "1. Cut Ties with Israel, 2. Call for an End to the Genocide and Forced Starvation, 3. Pay Reparations to the Palestinians, 4. End the Discrimination Against Workers."

Outside the rally

While the sit-in took place, an outside rally was held with current and former Microsoft workers and community members.

During the rally, organizers of the "No Azure for Apartheid" group revealed an 18-foot scroll with their demands and the signatures of over 2,000 workers who have signed a petition over the past 15 months.

Previous protests and company response

Dig deeper:

This is the latest in a series of protests organized by "No Azure for Apartheid," which has been demanding for months that Microsoft sever its business ties with the Israeli military.

A protest on August 20 at the Microsoft campus led to the arrest of 18 people. Those arrested face charges including trespassing, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, and obstruction after allegedly vandalizing company property and blocking a pedestrian bridge.

In a statement following the August 20 protest, a Microsoft spokesperson said the company "is committed to its human rights standards and contractual terms of service, including in the Middle East."

What's next:

The spokesperson added that Microsoft had launched "a thorough and independent review of new allegations first reported earlier this month about the purported use of its Azure platform in Israel."

The company has hired the law firm Covington & Burling LLP and an independent consulting firm to conduct the review.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

