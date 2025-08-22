New video captures scene of WA Microsoft protest, 18 arrested

The Brief A protest at Microsoft's Redmond campus led to 18 arrests for vandalism, trespassing, and resisting arrest. Video footage shows demonstrators arriving on bikes, setting up tents, and clashing with police and vendors. Among those arrested, one is a current employee, while others had fake IDs and were never employed by Microsoft.



Microsoft has released new video of the protest that took place on its Redmond campus, which eventually led to 18 arrests on Wednesday.

Demonstrators reportedly caused a chaotic scene, vandalizing property, blocking a pedestrian bridge and resisting arrest.

The tech giant has since released a video of the protest, captured from overhead cameras on the Microsoft campus.

Credit: Microsoft

Timeline:

It begins with demonstrators arriving at the scene on bikes and setting up tents in front of the Microsoft sign.

Two protesters were captured nearly clotheslining a police officer with a fence they attempted to remove.

The video also captures some protesters arguing with a DJ at a local vendor market, with one unplugging his equipment.

According to Microsoft, one of the protesters arrested was a current employee, and three others were previously fired for similar conduct.

The company claims some of those who were arrested had fake company ID cards and never worked at Microsoft.

The detained protesters faced charges of trespassing, malicious mischief, resisting arrest and obstruction.

The Source: Information in this story came from Microsoft and the Redmond Police Department.

