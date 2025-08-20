Protest at Microsoft campus leads to 18 arrests

The Brief Eighteen people were arrested at Microsoft headquarters for trespassing, malicious mischief, and obstruction. Demonstrators vandalized property and blocked a pedestrian bridge using stolen furniture. The protest is the latest in a series organized by the group No Azure for Apartheid, which is calling on Microsoft to end its contracts with the Israeli military.



Police arrested 18 people Wednesday afternoon during a protest at the Microsoft campus in Redmond after demonstrators reportedly vandalized company property, blocked a pedestrian bridge, and resisted officers' attempts to remove them.

Protesters held Palestinian flags and chanted "free Palestine."

A protest at Microsoft's Redmond campus resulted in 18 arrests for charges including trespassing and malicious mischief. (Redmond, WA Police Department)

What we know:

The Redmond Police Department was dispatched to the Microsoft courtyard at approximately 12:15 p.m. in response to a large gathering of protesters. According to the police, officers first attempted to issue trespass orders to the protesters, but they became "aggressive" and resisted.

Protesters reportedly poured paint on the Microsoft sign and on the ground. Other demonstrators blocked a pedestrian bridge, creating a barrier with stolen tables and chairs from vendors. No injuries were reported.

Red paint was splattered on the Microsoft sign in Redmond, WA on Aug. 20, 2025. (Redmond, WA Police Department)

Those arrested face multiple charges, including trespassing, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, and obstruction. The police department's investigation is ongoing. The Washington State Patrol, Bellevue Police, and Kirkland Police assisted Redmond officers during the incident.

Dig deeper:

The protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations at the Microsoft campus organized by the employee-led group No Azure for Apartheid. The group has been protesting for months, demanding the company cut its business ties with the Israeli military.

A protest at Microsoft's Redmond campus resulted in 18 arrests for charges including trespassing and malicious mischief. (Redmond, WA Police Department)

The recent protests follow allegations reported by the British newspaper The Guardian that the Israeli Defense Forces used Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform to store phone call data obtained through the mass surveillance of Palestinians.

Microsoft announced on Aug. 15 that it is undertaking a formal review of the allegations. The company stated that its standard terms of service prohibit this type of usage.

"The Guardian’s recent report raises additional and precise allegations that merit a full and urgent review," the company said.

Microsoft has hired the law firm Covington & Burling LLP and an independent consulting firm to conduct the review. The company said it will share the findings with the public after the review is complete.

The backstory:

In February, an investigation by The Associated Press revealed previously unreported details about the American tech giant’s partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, with military use of its commercial AI products skyrocketing after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Microsoft acknowledged the military applications but said a previous review found no evidence that its Azure platform and AI technologies were used to target or harm people in Gaza. The company did not share a copy of that review or say who conducted it.

This is not the first time Microsoft employees have been disciplined for protesting the company's military contracts with Israel. In May, an employee was fired after interrupting a speech by CEO Satya Nadella. In April, two others were fired for interrupting the company's 50th-anniversary celebration.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

Washington's first In-N-Out is now open

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.