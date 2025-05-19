Microsoft Build conference in Seattle interrupted by pro-Palestine protest

The Brief Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated outside the Microsoft Build conference in Seattle on Monday. They oppose Microsoft's technology services provided to Israel's military. Microsoft claims there's no evidence of its tech being used to harm civilians in Gaza.



Pro-Palestine protesters chanted on the streets outside the Seattle Convention Center during the Microsoft Build conference on Monday.

People could be seen waving Palestinian flags and signs, protesting Microsoft's involvement in the conflict in Gaza. The company provides Israel's Ministry of Defense with software, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence services.

What they're saying:

Microsoft put out a statement last week regarding its technology services in Israel, which said, in part:

"In recent months, we’ve heard concerns from our employees and the public about media reports regarding Microsoft’s Azure and AI technologies being used by the Israeli military to target civilians or cause harm in the conflict in Gaza. We take these concerns seriously. In response, we have conducted an internal review and engaged an external firm to undertake additional fact-finding to help us assess these issues. Based on these reviews, including interviewing dozens of employees and assessing documents, we have found no evidence to date that Microsoft’s Azure and AI technologies have been used to target or harm people in the conflict in Gaza."

Earlier this year, several Microsoft employees in Redmond were ejected from a meeting with the company's chief executive for protesting contracts with the Israeli military.

Another pro-Palestinian protest was present in downtown Seattle on Friday, blocking traffic and prompting a police response.

The Source: Information in this story came from Microsoft and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

