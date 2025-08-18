Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

The Brief The planned closure of a Fred Meyer store in Tacoma has sparked community concern, as over 200 employees are set to be laid off and the neighborhood fears becoming a food desert. The company, Kroger, says the decision is part of a larger, nationwide effort to improve efficiency, but the store's closure has prompted a Change.org petition and a scheduled town hall meeting. While the company has offered employees the option to transfer, some workers are worried about losing hours and job stability.



The upcoming closure of a Fred Meyer store in Tacoma will impact more than 200 employees and has left residents concerned that they will be living in a food desert.

What we know:

The closure on Pacific Avenue has alarmed some members of the community. Neighborhood leaders have scheduled a town hall meeting to discuss the loss in late August.

On a Sunday afternoon, you can find the South End Fred Meyer in Tacoma pretty packed as people stock up for the week.

However, that Sunday ritual will soon be a thing of the past at the store located at 72nd Ave and Pacific Ave. Parent company Kroger announced a group of nationwide closures in June, which will include the store at 72nd and Pacific Avenue.

Tacoma City Councilmember Joe Bushnell says it's part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of their business.

He said in an online statement:

"I want to express my disappointment regarding the news of the upcoming closure of our local Pacific Fred Meyer store. For years, this store has been more than just a place to shop; it has been a community hub, a vital source of groceries and prescriptions, and an employer for many of our residents.

We have been in communication with Kroger, the parent company, and we understand this was a difficult decision for them, and that this closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of their business."

In the wake of that announcement, thousands signed the change.org petition, which calls for leaders to keep the store or provide for a replacement. It reads, "This store is a lifeline in a neighborhood already recognized by public health officials as a food desert — an area where people have limited access to affordable, fresh, and nutritious food."

"That community is losing a vital grocery store. A lot of those shoppers aren’t going to have access to coming to a different Fred Meyer," said Aria Joslyn, member of UFCW 367, Fred Meyer cashier.

Joslyn, who used to work at the store that is closing, says the impact on workers is also a concern.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing with the state says that permanent layoffs are slated for September 27th with an impact on 226 workers.

"It’s super disappointing. I worked at that store for a long time, and the people there, it’s a great crew there," said Joslyn.

Kroger has said it is offering its workers the opportunity to transfer. However, Joslyn says there are worries about hours.

"Bringing on new employees at each of the stores is just going to spread the hours thinner and leave more people in unstable employment situations," says Joslyn.

To talk about concerns, the South End Neighborhood Council has planned a town hall meeting on Thursday, August 28th.

An online post states, "The South End Fred Meyer is closing—and the impacts on food access, jobs, and our community will be real. Let’s talk about it, plan for the future, and make sure our neighborhood is heard."

That meeting is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification and original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Illegal lane splitting on Washington highways raises safety concerns

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Arrest of Seattle airport fugitive caught on camera in Tacoma

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

Wild rabbits spotted with strange 'horn-like' growths sprouting from their heads

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.