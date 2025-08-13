Arrest of Seattle airport fugitive caught on camera in Tacoma

The Brief John Nino, who escaped custody at Seattle-International Airport, was re-arrested in Tacoma. Nino fled from corrections officers at the airport, prompting a manhunt before his capture. The DOC is reviewing protocols after Nino's escape, marking the third recent custody escape at SeaTac.



A man who escaped from custody at Seattle-International Airport Tuesday night is back behind bars after his arrest was caught on camera in Tacoma.

The backstory:

John Nino was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He escaped as he was being taken through the airport parking garage, just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The arrest happened in a residential neighborhood. Residents say more than a dozen officers flooded the street, pinning the driver in before pulling Nino out of a passenger seat.

"I was pressure washing out back and heard some commotion," said Ryan Rogers, a Tacoma neighbor.

Rogers took cell phone video of John Nino, sitting in the middle of his residential street, following a dramatic arrest in his neighborhood.

"I looked at the guy, and it looked like the guy I saw the day before when I watched the news," said Rogers.

The Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) says Nino escaped after running from two corrections officers on the fourth floor of the airport garage, making it across a pedestrian bridge and some railroad tracks before disappearing near Highway 99, prompting an extensive manhunt.

The DOC says he was located in a vehicle in King County and followed to Tacoma.

"I saw a car here barricaded at both ends," said Rogers.

Neighbors say officers pinned the driver, then appeared to break out some windows, which are shattered in the photos.

"Busted in and guns were out ready to go," said Rogers.

Neighbors say it looked like he'd been in the backseat, with a woman driving.

"Unfortunately, her car got busted pretty good," said Rogers.

Dig deeper:

The DOC's Christopher Wright says John Nino was on community supervision for a second-degree robbery conviction out of Thurston County and was transported to Washington after being arrested in New Mexico.

"He’s been taken into custody a little less than 24 hours after he bolted from the airport," said Wright.

The Port of Seattle told us they were not notified that Nino was being transported, which it encourages law enforcement and private transporters to do.

Wright says they are reviewing the situation.

"We transport about 250 individuals through SeaTac each year, and to my knowledge, part of the protocol does not notify the Port of Seattle," said Wright.

This was the third recent escape by someone in custody while being transported through SeaTac. Another fugitive, Sedric Stevenson, escaped from bounty hunters while being transported through the airport back in May, and last month, another person escaped from ICE custody.

Rogers can't believe that Nino was found on his street.

"They got him on the ground immediately, and he sat out there for a good 35 – 40 minutes. It was a pretty chaotic scene," he said.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Port of Seattle and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

'Its a zoo': Frustrations grow over Seattle's new bus-only lanes

Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.