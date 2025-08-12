Prisoner on the run after escaping custody at Sea-Tac Airport

The Brief A prisoner escaped custody at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, fleeing towards the SeaTac light rail station. Port of Seattle Police and DOC officers searched the area but did not locate the fugitive. The prisoner's identity and reason for transport remain unknown, with DOC leading the investigation.



A prisoner that was being transported through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport escaped custody on Tuesday, airport officials confirm.

What we know:

The prisoner ran from two Washington Department of Corrections officers while on the fourth floor of the airport garage, headed towards the SeaTac light rail station.

According to SEA Airport, the prisoner escaped after running across the pedestrian bridge on the east side of the station towards International Boulevard.

Port of Seattle Police and Department of Corrections (DOC) officers searched the area, but did not find the prisoner.

The DOC is leading the investigation into this incident.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the prisoner's identity and the reason for transport are unknown at this time.

The backstory:

This is the second time a fugitive escaped custody while being transported through Sea-Tac Airport. Sedric Stevenson was on the run for over a month after running from two bounty hunters, also escaping towards the SeaTac light rail station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from officials with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

