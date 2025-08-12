SEA Airport upgrades TSA checkpoints as part of terminal renovation

The Brief Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is upgrading its TSA checkpoints as part of a long-term terminal renovation. Checkpoint 6 is closed for construction under the SEA Gateway Project. Travelers can still access all gates through five open checkpoints offering various screening options.



Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is upgrading its TSA checkpoints and is encouraging travelers to plan ahead before arriving.

Checkpoint 6 is temporarily closed for construction as part of the SEA Gateway Project, an effort to expand screening capacity and improve passenger flow through the terminal. The redesigned checkpoint will add space and enhance security screening operations.

Even though Checkpoint 6 is closed, travelers can still access all gates from any of the five operating checkpoints. Each offers a mix of general, premium, CLEAR, SEA Spot Saver and TSA PreCheck screening. An important note to mention is that all locations are ADA-accessible and all checkpoints can reach all terminals.

Featured article

What you can do:

Checkpoint hours vary and are subject to change based on daily operational needs:

Checkpoint 1: 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. – General and TSA PreCheck; CLEAR+ available

Checkpoint 2: 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. – General only; SEA Spot Saver available

Checkpoint 3: 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. – General and TSA PreCheck; PreCheck Touchless ID and premium lane available for participating airlines

Checkpoint 4: Open 24 hours – General only; SEA Spot Saver and SEA Visitor Pass available 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Checkpoint 5: 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. – TSA PreCheck only; CLEAR+ and PreCheck Touchless ID for select airlines

Checkpoint 6: Closed

Checkpoint staff will be available to guide travelers to the most efficient screening option.

Travelers requiring additional assistance can contact TSA Cares at least 72 hours before their flight.

For more information, visit Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'It's all gone': Fire destroys Sultan, WA family business

Idaho murders crime scene photos reveal bloody aftermath of attack

'Its a zoo': Frustrations grow over Seattle's new bus-only lanes

Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

Sheriff's sergeant killed while assisting traffic in Spokane County, WA

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news