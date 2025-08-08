Idaho murders crime scene photos reveal bloody aftermath of attack

Authorities released haunting photos showing scenes within the off‑campus residence at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November 2022 by Bryan Kohberger.

The photos, taken by the Moscow Police Department (MPD), and obtained by NBC News , captured the scene after Kohberger went on a killing rampage against Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

This image provided by police shows the crime scene in the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were murdered on November 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. The perpetrator of the stabbing deaths, Bryan Kohberger, was sentenced to four lif Expand

The interior of the home was captured frozen in time following the quadruple murders, with a blood-stained pink blanket , a teddy bear and scattered personal items. One eerie photo captured a large handprint on the window of the three-storied home.

Among the 200 photos released by the MPD, spatters of blood stained the interior walls and floors as the lasting marks of a horrific confrontation.

The photos are the latest investigative piece released after Judge Steven Hippler released the gag order.

Police documents revealed that Goncalves and Mogen were found together side by side. The report said that both women were "covered by a pink blanket which was covered in blood."

Blood was seen seeping from the house following the students' murders. Photos previously captured by Fox News Digital captured blood oozing down the wall of 1122 Kings Road.

Kernodle suffered more than 50 stab wounds, many of which were defensive wounds. Goncalves endured over 20 stab wounds.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to Expand

According to authorities, Mogen was likely killed first, and Goncalves was killed shortly after. Later, Kernodle and Chapin were killed as Kohberger proceeded through the house.

Timeline of Nov. 13, 2022:

4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house

Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders

4:19: Roommate calls three victims; no one answers

4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house

4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers

4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves, "Pls answer"

10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers

11:39: Roommate calls her father

12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone.

Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday for a status hearing. The accused murderer waived his right to a quick preliminary hearing and will appear in court again on June 26. (Kai Eiselein/Pool)

Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

This sentence was the result of a plea deal where Kohberger confessed to the crimes in exchange for avoiding the death penalty. He also received an additional 10-year sentence for felony burglary.

The sentencing hearing, held on July 23, involved emotional victim impact statements from the families of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle. Kohberger remained stone-faced and showed no visible emotion during these statements.

