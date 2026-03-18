Teen suspect in Rainier Beach High School double homicide held in custody

The Brief A 15-year-old Hazen High student remains jailed for the "brazen" January shooting deaths of two Rainier Beach students at a school bus stop. Prosecutors and the teen’s own probation officer successfully argued against his release, citing his high risk to the public and a prior firearm-related probation. Grieving families urged the judge to deny bail, while students expressed relief at the arrest but noted the murder weapon has not been recovered.



The 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing two Rainier Beach High School students in late January will remain behind bars following a court appearance Wednesday at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

The suspect, who waived his right to appear in court, is set to spend his 16th birthday on Thursday in custody. The decision comes after prosecutors and the teen’s probation officer argued successfully that he remains a significant danger to the community.

Dig deeper:

According to probable cause documents, the teen targeted the two victims near Rainier Beach High School, shooting them at close range in the head and neck. The shooting occurred at a bus stop near the school grounds, reportedly in the presence of dozens of other students and bystanders.

The suspect, a student at Hazen High School, was arrested in Renton on Tuesday morning. He currently faces two counts of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

During the proceedings, prosecutors emphasized the "violent and brazen" nature of the crime. They also highlighted that the teen was already on probation for a separate case involving a firearm at the time of the killings.

His own probation officer testified in agreement with the state, recommending he be held in custody due to the threat he poses to public safety.

What they're saying:

The courtroom was filled with emotion as a victim’s advocate shared statements from the families of the deceased, describing their profound loss and urging the judge to deny the teen’s release.

"The individual for this heinous crime should not, under no circumstance, be released," the victim advocate read on behalf of Tyjon's grandfather. "He has truly destroyed the lives of many, including his own. [Tyjon's] death has had a profound impact on me and has left me numb," she read on behalf of another family memeber. "He didn't have a chance to live his dreams and that saddens me. It has impacted his mother and our entire family in many ways. There is extreme anger and grief and pain. His death also impacted the community. I don't want the defendant to be released as I feel he will not return if he is released based on the fact that he ran away and was not found for over a month. I do feel he would re-offend and is a threat to society."

While the arrest brings a sense of progress to the case, many in the community feel the police response has been overdue. Residents have previously claimed that the Seattle Police Department (SPD) failed to fulfill promises regarding increased patrols and outreach in the area following the January tragedy.

Though SPD patrols were visible in the area on Wednesday, some students remain wary, especially since the murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

"I’ve seen more police. I saw a cop sitting outside the school for a few days," Rainier Beach student Gibson Tatado said. "They should’ve been here before, anyways, in my thoughts, but I feel a little bit safer. I feel like they’re doing a little bit better, but there still should be more, though."

Prosecutors have until Friday to officially file charges.

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