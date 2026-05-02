Multi-car crash kills 3 people at Lake Chelan, WA

Several people have been killed at a crash involving three vehicles at Lake Chelan heading into the weekend. All the victims were from Washington.

What we know:

Two men and one woman died as the result of a multi-car crash along Highway 97 right over Lake Chelan. Two additional victims were injured and transported to Lake Chelan Health Hospital on Friday night.

Timeline:

Just after 9 p.m. on May 1, a 47-year-old man was driving southbound in a Chevy Silverado truck. At some point, he veered into oncoming traffic heading north and crashed into a Honda Civic that then was pushed off the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Crash site where three people died near Lake Chelan (WSP map)

The occupants, two men aged 53, of this first car hit by the Chevy driver were transported to the hospital where they are expected to recover.

After hitting the first vehicle, the 47-year-old hit another vehicle with two passengers inside. A 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were both killed as a result of that impact. Their Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly crash-landed on its hood.

The first driver, allegedly causing the two impacts, also died.

The official cause remains under investigation and law enforcement with WSP have not determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

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