Neighbors heartbroken after Covington incident leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The Brief One person was found dead and another was hospitalized after King County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in a quiet Covington neighborhood early Friday morning. Neighbors expressed shock and disbelief over the incident, describing the residents as a "good family" with young children who were often seen playing outside. The King County Sheriff's Office is conducting an intricate investigation into the death, while long-time residents reflect on the tragic change to their community.



Neighbors woke up to a large police presence in Covington this morning after one person was found dead and another was rushed to the hospital.

Neighbors are still trying to come to terms with this scene.

They’ve seen children grow up here, and they’ve come to lean on one another. That’s what makes this all so much more difficult.

Neighbors shocked by homicide

What they're saying:

Neighbor Gaile Watkins shares tears, heartache, and disbelief. She’s lived here three decades and can’t believe a murder would happen along 186th Place Southeast in Covington.

"Sadness and why? I mean the way of the world isn't good, and now it's showing even more in people," Watkins said.

Kendra Smith is trying to come to grips with it all. She knows the family in the home where King County Sheriff’s deputies were called at about 7 a.m. Friday.

"They're great. Good family. Three kids. Younger kids. They're always outside and kind of typical, you know, in the yard. Running around," Smith said. "A lot of chitter chatter going around. I just know it's not good."

Quiet neighborhood shaken by tragedy

Local perspective:

It’s a quiet neighborhood.

Birds chirp and a basketball hoop is set up for the kids to enjoy a typical spring weekend, but there's nothing normal about this scene on their street.

"There are a lot of pieces to an intricate investigation like this," said Brandyn Hull, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

As neighbors try to understand what happened and why, the overwhelming heartache is still setting in.

"The neighborhood has changed a lot in 30 years, but the world has changed a lot in 30 years and it's sad. That's all I can say. It's sad," Watkins said.

Neighbors say they are thinking of this family as police piece this horrific case together.

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