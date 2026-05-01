Woman stabbed in head in South Seattle, man arrested

The Brief A woman was stabbed in the head by a man in his 20s in South Seattle Friday afternoon. It happened along East Marginal Way South near a trade school, but police have not confirmed if the stabbing happened on school grounds. The suspect is in custody, and the extent of the woman's injuries are currently unknown.



A woman was stabbed in the head by a man in South Seattle on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 1 p.m. along East Marginal Way South and South River Street, near several school campuses. A 45-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed in the head.

A police car sits in the parking lot of the Finishing Trades Institute NW campus on May 1, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Police said the suspect was a man in his 20s. He is currently in custody.

What we don't know:

It's currently unclear what led up to the stabbing or where it occurred. Police have not confirmed if the stabbing happened at a school.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time, though she is receiving treatment.

Local perspective:

This stabbing comes just one day after four students and a security guard were stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma. A 16-year-old has since been charged with four counts of first-degree assault for the crime.

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