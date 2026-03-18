Two stabbings under investigation in South Seattle

The Brief Police are investigating two separate stabbings that left two people injured in South Seattle Wednesday morning. One stabbing happened near the corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street at around 6:05 a.m. The second stabbing occurred in the 8800 block of 36th Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.



Police are investigating two stabbing incidents that happened in South Seattle early Wednesday morning.

Timeline:

According to the Seattle Fire Department, one incident happened near the corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street at around 6:05 a.m.

Paramedics treated a 33-year-old man and took him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The next stabbing happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of 36th Avenue.

Seattle Fire crews treated a 38-year-old man, who was also taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited. The Seattle Police Department is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department.

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