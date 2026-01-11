Seattle firefighter, Beacon Hill resident injured by fire at apartment complex

Two people were hospitalized, and two cats died in a fire at an apartment complex in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood. One of the people injured was a firefighter and the other was a resident impacted by the fire.

Timeline:

Around noon on Sunday, Jan. 11, the Seattle Fire Department said they were responding to a residential building fire along 13th Avenue South.

Resources were increased as neighbors began to notice heavier smoke billowing out of the third floor of the building. SFD upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire.

Condos catch fire on Beacon Hill on Sunday, Jan. 11

About 45 minutes later, the department said the fire was under control and remaining personnel were just working on hot spots.

Two condos were directly impacted by the fire. They have been deemed uninhabitable due to significant damage. While every human was able to escape, a resident's two cats were killed.

What they're saying:

Kirsten Adamson lived in the unit above the fire.

"When I first opened the door, there was so much smoke. I could barely get out. Someone pounded on the door. I was working….I didn't have time to get my phone or my keys, and I wanted to get one cat but it was too smokey," the resident said.

