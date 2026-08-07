WA's Brandi Carlile postpones tour due to 'personal circumstances'
WASHINGTON - WA singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has postponed her UK and Europe tour due to ‘personal circumstances,’ she announced on social media Friday.
Carlile is set to kick off the U.S. leg of her tour next week in Maine, and originally scheduled the UK and EU tour to begin in October, but has since pushed it to March 2027 for unspecified reasons.
What we know:
Carlile – originally from Ravensdale, WA – performed at her annual ‘Echoes Through The Canyon’ weekend festival at the Gorge Amphitheater at the end of May.
She announced her tour and released her eighth studio album, "Returning to Myself," in October 2025.
"I have been so profoundly anxious about this decision, and I’m aware that this change may be disappointing and inconvenient for many of you, especially those of you who were planning on traveling internationally, but I am hoping this gives you all enough time to adjust any plans," Carlile said on social media.
As a result of the rescheduled tour, several venues were changed, her show in Lisbon has been canceled entirely and two new dates have been added in Wolverhampton and Copenhagen.
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Carlile says refunds will be issued for all Lisbon show attendees. Fans who have purchased tickets at changed venues in England will be offered a full refund and a prioritized presale to purchase tickets at the new venues.
The Source: Information in this article is from Brandi Carlile's social media and official website.
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