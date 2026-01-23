WA's Watershed Music Festival taking a hiatus in 2026
GEORGE, Wash. - Watershed, the annual country music festival held at the Gorge Amphiteater, is not happening in 2026.
What they're saying:
The festival made the announcement on its website and social media on Friday, with a statement:
"After 13 incredible years of Country Music and Community at The Gorge, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Watershed will be taking a hiatus in 2026. Any future plans will be announced accordingly. #SheddersForLife"
Watershed is the biggest three-day country music and camping festival in the northwest, held every summer.
Last year saw headliners such as Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Bailey Zimmerman, and the 2024 festival had performances from Luke Bryan and Old Dominion.
GEORGE, WASHINGTON - JULY 30: Atmosphere during the 2021 Watershed music festival at Gorge Amphitheatre on July 30, 2021 in George, Washington. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Details surrounding why Watershed decided to cancel for 2026 were not specified.
