Luke Bryan, Old Dominion to headline 2024 Watershed Music Festival

In just over a month, country music's biggest artists and fans will fill Washington's Gorge Amphitheater for the 2024 Watershed Music Festival.

The biggest three-day country music and camping festival in the northwest is happening on August 2-4.

The festival revealed its headliners and main stage performers back in January, so here's what to know if you're interested in attending:

Who's playing?

This year's Watershed headliners are Luke Bryan. HARDY, and Old Dominion.

Luke Bryan will stop in Grant County during his "Mind of A Country Boy" Tour, where he'll likely perform some of his classics from the 2010s like "Play It Again," "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)," and "That's My Kind Of Night."

HARDY, who topped the country music charts in early 2023 with his album "the mockingbird & THE CROW," will likely put on a memorable show. The country/rock singer is dropping another album titled "Quit!!" on July 12, and will perform in George during his national tour.

Also, Nashville band Old Dominion is touring for their 2023 project "Memory Lane," ready to set the tone on the first day of the festival.

Apart from the headliners, the main stage will also host performances from Maddie & Tae, The Cadillac Three, Terri Clark, Ashland Craft, Riley Green, Brian Kelley, Pecos & The Rooftops, Dee Jay Silver, Josh Ross, Dylan Scott, Cole Swindell, Zach Top and Koe Wetzel.

And don't forget to check out the "Next From Nashville" stage, featuring exciting new acts like Kassi Ashton, Graham Barham, Sadie Bass, Annie Bosko, Aidan Canfield, Jade Eagleson, Mae Estes, Zandi Holup, Greylan James, Meg McRee, Madeline Merlo, Meghan Patrick, Matt Schuster, Austin Williams and Jake Worthington.

How much are tickets?

Though tickets originally went on sale back in January, there are still several different ticket packages available for purchase, including three-day passes, camping, and VIP bundles.

The price of regular 3-Day General Admission is $295, however a bundle for four three-day passes with a Standard Campsite is available for $999, and the bundle with a Big Rig Campsite is $1199.

Three-day GA+ Admission is also on sale for $495, which includes unlimited access to the GA+ Loungue, private bars and bathrooms, and a dedicated concierge. The GA+ Lounge does not have a view of the stage.

The $695 3-Day VIP SRO package allows for comfortable seating with access to the Sunset Lounge VIP Deck, private food/drink service, and many more exclusive amenities for those 21+. Reserved seating for the VIP seating area can also be purchased online.

Lastly, camping passes are still available, ranging from $225 to $1189, with some campsites already sold out. Limited Sagecliffe Resort Hotel Packages are available as well, though the cheapest available option is for $3363.

How should I get there?

Unless you're flying in from a different state, driving will be your best bet to get to Watershed.

A camping pass would be ideal if you plan on attending multiple days, but day parking lots are also open for those just going for a day. Parking lot gates open at 11 a.m. on show days, but plan to get there early to avoid the long lines of traffic.

The Gorge is about three hours from Seattle via I-90 east.

What else can I see at the Gorge Amphitheater?

