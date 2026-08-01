WA gets first 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' designation for wildfire threat

The Brief Eastern and central Washington were put under a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" designation effective Saturday. These conditions exceed the threats usually detected in a "Red Flag Warning." It is the first time the National Weather Service has made this call for wildfire dangers in Washington. Gov. Ferguson has issued a statewide wildfire emergency and instituted a burn ban.



In an extremely rare move, the National Weather Service has said areas of Washington are under a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" designation. This is the first time such an alert has been issued for Washington, and one of only a couple of times the agency has ever used it for wildfire threats.

In response to the heightened risk for the spark and spread of wildfires, state agencies are making several moves across the region to prepare for quickly developing situations, such as warning residents in Chelan County that the power utility may cut service to protect against sparking fires this weekend.

Additionally, the state fire marshal authorized pre-positioning of resources in many counties, allowing for fast responses to possible new fires. Residents in the following counties will likely see these additional vehicles and personnel in their area: Klickitat, Yakima, Kittitas, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Adams, Ferry, Stevens, Lincoln, Spokane, and Pend Oreille Counties.

Washington Red Flag Warning zones for Aug. 1, 2026 (National Weather Service)

What they're saying:

"These areas have experienced multiple days of hot, dry, and windy conditions and are currently under National Weather Service Red Flag Warnings," read a portion of a media alert from Washington State Patrol.

"Our record-setting drought and high winds are creating dangerous conditions across the state," Governor Ferguson said. "I am declaring an emergency to help prevent loss of life and property damage. I encourage all Washingtonians to do their part to protect our state during these extreme conditions."

What is a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" alert?

The alert went into effect in Washington from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2026. This is a rare designation often used for tornado risks in other parts of the country.

A Particularly Dangerous Situation signals a rare, exceptionally dangerous fire-weather event requiring immediate public attention and action, according to state fire marshal communication partners in a notice to the public on Saturday.

What you can do:

A statement from FEMA advises the public to be aware of their surroundings and evacuation routes. "The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts a high chance of conditions that could cause a wildfire affecting Eastern Washington tomorrow. Please monitor updates from your local officials if you live in this area and look up your area’s evacuation routes in case you are ordered to leave. Stay safe!"

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Weather Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Washington state fire marshals.

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