Seattle leaders clash over funding plan for universal school meals

The Brief Seattle leaders agree on providing free school meals to all public school students, but disagree on how to pay for the program. Mayor Katie Wilson wants to use $7.7 million in FEPP levy reserve funds, while some council members favor using the city's General Fund. The City Council will vote on the FEPP proposal July 28, with a separate funding plan set for committee review Aug. 4.



A proposal to provide free breakfast and lunch to every Seattle Public Schools student is at the center of a budget debate at Seattle City Hall.

While Mayor Katie Wilson and several City Council members say they support universal school meals, they disagree over how the program should be funded and which city dollars should be used.

Mayor Wilson proposes using levy reserve funds

The backstory:

Mayor Katie Wilson introduced her plan in June as part of her implementation proposal for the voter-approved Families, Education, Preschool and Promise (FEPP) Levy.

The proposal would provide free breakfast and lunch to all Seattle Public Schools students beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

Wilson said the program would help families who may not qualify for existing free meal programs but still struggle with food costs.

Speaking on June 3, Wilson highlighted the goal saying, "Free school meals for all Seattle public school students, and that means free breakfast and lunch. You know, no stigma."

Seattle mayor Katie Wilson and kids standing in a lunch line at school.

Wilson proposed using approximately $7.7 million from FEPP levy reserve dollars to launch the program.

Council members raise concerns over FEPP funding

The other side:

Council President Joy Hollingsworth and Councilmembers Dionne Foster and Debora Juarez introduced Amendment 6, which changed the direction of the FEPP levy plan.

The amendment removed the mayor’s proposal to use FEPP reserve dollars for universal school meals this fall and instead prioritized food assistance during weekends, holidays and summer breaks.

Supporters of the amendment argued the city should prioritize students facing the greatest food insecurity.

What they're saying:

During public testimony, former Washington state representative Dawn Mason spoke in support of the amendment.

"The children who actually go hungry, go hungry on weekends and breaks in Southeast Seattle, and so the Hollingsworth-Foster Amendment does feed our children that need to be fed."

Elmer Dixon, a co-founder of the Seattle chapter of the Black Panther Party and original Records Program Coordinator, also spoke in support of the amendment.

"We intended to feed the most needy, and in our community, the Black community, those are Black kids, and we strategically placed these programs in the housing projects: Yesler Terrace, Rayner Vista, Holly Park, and High Point, and the Atlantic Street Center."

Dixon said the goal of food programs should be reaching those with the greatest need.

"It would have been ludicrous for us to take a breakfast program out the local first, and so that was the intent of that breakfast program. That should be the intent of this feeding program."

The Seattle City Council debates over how to fund free school meals for Seattle Public Schools students during a council meeting.

Opponents argue universal meals prevent students from falling through the cracks

Dig deeper:

Other community members urged councilmembers to reject Amendment 6, arguing universal meals ensure every student has access to food.

Rachel Snell, an executive board member for the 37th Legislative District, spoke against the amendment.

"School is usually the only time that they can actually get a free meal and or a half decent meal. So to starve them and to like say to cut cut this would be ridiculous," Snell said.

Sydney Locke with Washington Bus also urged councilmembers to reject the amendment.

"I'm here to urge you to vote against Amendment Six and say no to leaving young school students hungry."

Locke connected the issue to past experiences with food insecurity.

"To see the parallels between then and now is deeply saddening, and because of this, I strongly believe that our youth just can't wait, and they just don't deserve to wait any longer."

Council approves Amendment 6, then proposes new funding plan

After public testimony, the FEPP Committee approved Amendment 6 in a 6-3 vote.

The amendment moved forward to the full City Council for consideration.

Less than 24 hours later, Council President Joy Hollingsworth, Councilmember Dan Strauss and Councilmember Dionne Foster announced a new proposal that would still begin universal school meals this fall.

The difference: their proposal would use the city’s General Fund instead of FEPP levy reserve dollars.

School lunch food items presented on a tray.

Mayor Wilson pushes back on General Fund proposal

Wilson criticized the council’s revised funding approach, arguing it could put additional pressure on a city budget already facing a projected $175 million General Fund deficit.

In a statement, Wilson said:

"This is a priority of my office and we did the work to find a fiscally responsible path to fund universal school meals within the FEPP levy, which didn't require cutting services or eliminating jobs. Yesterday, the Council voted 6-3 to walk away from it. Now Council is proposing to pull this funding from our general fund, which is already facing a $175 million deficit. I look forward to seeing which critical services they plan to cut from the general fund to make their numbers work."

Wilson said she wants to continue working with councilmembers to find a path forward.

"Feeding every student in Seattle is a goal we share, and my office is eager to work with the Council to find the best path forward."

What's next:

The FEPP Levy Amendment 6 legislation goes before the full City Council on July 28.

The separate proposal to fund universal school meals through the General Fund is scheduled for the Finance, Native Communities and Tribal Governments Committee on Aug. 4.

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