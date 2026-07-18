Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sun Saturday, highs in the upper 70s

The Brief Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s across western Washington. Hotter weather returns early next week as high pressure pushes temperatures into the 80s and 90s. Dry conditions will increase wildfire danger and heat concerns, with no rain in the extended forecast.



Another round of morning clouds Saturday as the upper-level low that brought us the storms slowly moves eastward. Clouds will clear quickly into the middle of the day, the afternoon for more sunshine and a nice summer's day.

Another round of morning clouds Saturday as the upper level low that brought us all the storms slowly moves eastward.

What's next:

Temperatures Saturday will be several degrees warmer, reaching close to average highs for the weekend. Western Washington will see highs in the mid to upper 70s, with 60s again along the coast and 90s for the Wenatchee area.

Temperatures Saturday will be several degrees warmer, reaching close to average highs for the weekend. Expand

Wildfire Risk

High pressure will build early next week, bumping our highs back into the 80s and 90s. High pressure will continue to stay in place through the middle of the week, increasing heat risks and fire potential.

High pressure will build early next week, bumping our highs back into the 80s and 90s.

Looking Ahead:

Sunshine and summer temperatures will stick around through the extended forecast. We will continue to monitor for any major heat risks and fire concerns as no rain is in the latest forecast.

Sunshine and summer temperatures will stick around through the extended forecast.

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