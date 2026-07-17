Hot Seattle weather rolls in next week, highs near 90s

article

The Brief Western Washington will experience a pleasant weekend with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, highs in the 70s, and good-to-moderate air quality. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for northeastern Washington on Friday due to low humidity and gusty winds, while eastern parts of the state experience lower air quality from Oregon and local wildfire smoke. A significant warming trend will hit Western Washington next week, with temperatures climbing into the 80s on Monday and surging into the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Friday brought much quieter weather across Western Washington compared to the active conditions we saw Thursday morning. Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine, with comfortable highs in the 70s making for a beautiful midsummer day.

Fire danger was expected to stay elevated Friday afternoon and evening across parts of northeastern Washington, where a Red Flag Warning has been issued. Low relative humidity combined with gusty winds was forecast to create conditions favorable for rapid wildfire growth.

Seattle weather will stay much less concerning, but everyone should remain wildfire aware. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Gradual warming over the weekend

A similar weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine, with highs remaining in the 70s for most communities. It will be a great stretch of weather for spending time outside.

Seattle will stay comfortably in the 70s, making for excellent weather outdoors. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger and air quality in WA

Air quality will remain good to moderate across Western Washington over the next several days. However, air quality has been lower in parts of Eastern Washington, where southerly winds aloft have been transporting smoke from wildfires burning in Oregon. Additional fires in Eastern Washington have also produced localized smoke concerns. Most of the smoke has remained at the high levels of the atmosphere — although some has mixed down to the surface east of the Cascades.

For now, Western Washington is expected to maintain mostly good air quality through the weekend. We will continue monitoring conditions closely. As temperatures climb next week, any new wildfire activity in Canada, Eastern Washington, or Oregon—combined with favorable wind patterns—could bring smoke into Western Washington should all these factors come together. At this point, however, air quality is expected to remain in good shape.

Seattle could reach the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday as weather conditions become much more summer-like. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The biggest weather story will arrive next week as temperatures climb significantly across Western Washington. Highs will reach the 80s on Monday before many locations surge into the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat could become uncomfortable, especially for those without air conditioning, and we’ll continue tracking the forecast closely.

Seattle will warm quickly early next week as weather temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

6-year-old Bellingham, WA boy dies from injuries after beach driftwood accident

Grandmother thwarts Pike Place kidnapping, Seattle police make arrest

'Transfer Fire' near Lake Chelan, WA hospital prompts evacuation notices

Here's where WA wildfires are currently burning

Seattle office vacancy crisis shifts tax burden onto homeowners

Thurston County, WA couple desperate to find dog after Rover sitter vanishes

Husband of pregnant wife killed in Seattle sues King County homeless authority

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.