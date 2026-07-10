WA volunteer firefighter house destroyed while battling Vantage wildfire

The Brief A volunteer firefighter lost his home while helping battle the Ryegrass Coulee wildfire in Vantage on Wednesday. The fire, sparked by a vehicle, destroyed two homes before crews brought it fully under control. Friends have launched a fundraiser to help the firefighter rebuild after he lost his uninsured home.



A volunteer firefighter lost his home Wednesday while on the front lines protecting others from a fast-moving wildfire in Vantage.

The Ryegrass Coulee wildfire was sparked by a vehicle on Vantage Highway. While crews have since fully contained the fire, it destroyed two homes in the area, including the residence of volunteer firefighter Benjamin Stockdale.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The home of volunteer firefighter Benjamin Stockdale, destroyed by a wildfire near Vantage, Washington.

Volunteer loses everything in blaze

Stockdale left his property to battle the fire alongside fellow first responders. Within hours, the flames tore through his property, leaving him with nothing.

What they're saying:

According to family friend Morgan Howe, Stockdale is a central figure in the local community who works closely with his father to manage and operate town infrastructure.

"He was the one fighting all the fires while his house went up in flames," Howe said. "He's just one of the most selfless men, and he would probably be the last person to ask for help."

Community rallies to support recovery

Stockdale did not have insurance on the home, leaving his belongings reduced to charred debris. In response, Howe launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Stockdale rebuild.

Community members and family have quickly rallied behind the effort to support a man who built many of the structures standing in the town today.

"If we could just all come alongside him and the family and support and love, it would just mean the world to them," Howe said.

Despite the total loss of his home, Stockdale is reported to be doing well and remains grateful that no injuries were reported in the community.

"They're grateful for every single prayer, every single donation, every thought, every share, all of it," Howe said.

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