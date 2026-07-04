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Seattle weather: Afternoon sunshine for the Fourth of July, highs in the 70s

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FOX 13 Seattle
Weather Forecast
Published July 4, 2026 11:19 AM PDT
Published July 4, 2026 11:19 AM PDT
Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunbreaks Friday
Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunbreaks Friday

Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunbreaks Friday

The Fourth of July forecast is looking for the Pacific Northwest, a few morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

SEATTLE - Onshore flow will bring another round of morning clouds to western Washington on Saturday, but they will clear quickly into the afternoon. 

Seattle weather brings mid-70s and sunshine through Sunday before highs reach the low 80s on Monday.

Seattle weather remains dry, making for a warm start to the new week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will see plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Temperatures will be warmer for central Washington with breezy winds, and the coast will be cooler in the mid to low 60s.

Today's Highs

Saturday will see plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for parts of central and eastern Washington on Saturday. Winds will be gusty at times with low relative humidities and warm temperatures. 

Seattle weather stays dry and comfortable west of the Cascades, but a Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening for central and eastern Washington due to hot, dry, and windy conditions.

Seattle weather remains pleasant closer to home, while central and eastern Washington will face critical fire danger under a Red Flag Warning this afternoon and evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Fourth of July Firework Forecast is looking great for Saturday evening with mild evening temperatures and dry skies. Winds will be a little breezy at times in the evening, especially in the north-west interior. 

Firework Forecast

The 4th of July Firework Forecast is looking great for Saturday. 

High pressure builds Sunday into Monday, increasing temperatures and bringing more sunshine. Highs Monday will be the warmest for the extended period with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. 

We see a weak system pass by Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds.  

Seattle weather stays dry with comfortable 70s through the weekend before warming into the low 80s on Monday.

Seattle weather then cools back into the 70s with mainly dry conditions for the rest of the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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