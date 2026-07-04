Seattle weather: Afternoon sunshine for the Fourth of July, highs in the 70s

Onshore flow will bring another round of morning clouds to western Washington on Saturday, but they will clear quickly into the afternoon.

Seattle weather remains dry, making for a warm start to the new week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will see plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Temperatures will be warmer for central Washington with breezy winds, and the coast will be cooler in the mid to low 60s.

Saturday will see plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for parts of central and eastern Washington on Saturday. Winds will be gusty at times with low relative humidities and warm temperatures.

Seattle weather remains pleasant closer to home, while central and eastern Washington will face critical fire danger under a Red Flag Warning this afternoon and evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Fourth of July Firework Forecast is looking great for Saturday evening with mild evening temperatures and dry skies. Winds will be a little breezy at times in the evening, especially in the north-west interior.

The 4th of July Firework Forecast is looking great for Saturday.

High pressure builds Sunday into Monday, increasing temperatures and bringing more sunshine. Highs Monday will be the warmest for the extended period with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

We see a weak system pass by Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds.

Seattle weather then cools back into the 70s with mainly dry conditions for the rest of the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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