Report: WA crime down in 2025, including 21-percent drop in murders

The Brief Annual data from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs shows statewide drops across all major crime categories between 2024 and 2025, including a 13.8% decrease in violent crimes and a 21.6% decrease in murders. Despite property crimes dropping by 21.3%, they remain the state's most frequent offense, occurring statistically once every 2.1 minutes in 2025. Governor Bob Ferguson praised the lower crime rates, though Washington still ranks last nationwide in officers per capita, with law enforcement citing rigid requirements on $100 million in state hiring funds.



The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs released its annual crime report, which shows a decrease in all crime statewide between 2024 and 2025.

The report shows a 7.3% decrease in crimes against persons, a 21.3% decrease in crimes against property, a 0.9% decrease in crimes against society, a 13.8% decrease in violent crimes and a 21.6% decrease in murders. These crimes are categorized as "Group A offenses," and break down as follows:

Crimes against persons: Murder, manslaughter, sexual crimes, assault, kidnapping, human trafficking and domestic violence.

Crimes against property: Robbery, burglary, breaking and entering, theft, arson, destruction of property, fraud and financial crimes.

Crimes against society: Animal cruelty, drug crimes, gambling, pornography, prostitution and gun laws.

Of these numbers, crimes against property remained far and away the highest offense in Washington, with 308,044 reported property crimes in 2025. According to the report's so-called "Crime Clock," there is, statistically, a property crime committed once every 2.1 minutes.

Overall, the crime rate statewide has continued to drop in recent years, recovering from a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ferguson responds to WA crime report

Governor Bob Ferguson applauded the results of the report.

"This improvement reflects the hard work of law enforcement professionals across our state — thank you," Ferguson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite the promising results, Gov. Ferguson notes that Washington ranks last in law enforcement officers per capita.

According to the numbers in the report, Washington averages around 1.37 commissioned officers per 1,000 civilians.

In a 2024 interview with FOX 13 Seattle, Ferguson vowed to get $100 million in funding to hire more officers. In 2025, Ferguson secured the funds in the legislative session, but law enforcement officials claim that funding comes "with lots of strings attached," and a long list of requirements that make actually getting more officers difficult.

"So, we're actually going in the wrong direction," Steve Strachan of WASPC told FOX 13 Seattle back in May.

Gov. Ferguson says $60 million of that grant funding has been awarded to law enforcement agencies across 25 cities and counties.

"I look forward to continuing our work together with local governments and law enforcement to reduce crime," wrote Ferguson.

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