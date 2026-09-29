Alaska Air Group announces premium flight experiences for 2028 fleet

The Brief Alaska Air Group announced two new suites Tuesday, with an emphasis on its premium travel and global connectivity investments. The suites and lounge will launch in 2028. "Aurora" is the premium business class for Alaska Airlines, which includes a lie-flat experience. "Leihōkū," through Hawaiian Airlines, includes a redesigned lie-flat suite on its Airbus A330.



A Seattle-based airline unveiled two brand-new suites on Tuesday, emphasizing its investments in premium travel and global connectivity.

Alaska Air Group dove into its "Alaska Accelerate" strategy, which introduced two premium experiences that continue to maintain a distinction between its Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines brands.

"Aurora" through Alaska Airlines

What's next:

For Alaska Airlines specifically, the airline will introduce "Aurora," a premium business class that includes a lie-flat experience on its Alaska 787 fleet. Additionally, it will debut a transcontinental route on a new Boeing 737-10 MAX which includes chef-led dining and a Seattle lounge.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A look at the exterior of the new 787 plane for Alaska Airlines. (Alaska Air Group)

"Leihōkū" through Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines will have "Leihōkū," which includes a redesigned lie-flat suite on its Airbus A330s, including a dedicated check-in and Hawaiian-themed menu items. The airline will also have a 13,000-square-foot lounge in Honolulu.

In a broader sense, the company will have "Premium Reserve," which is designed for a more luxurious economy cabin experience on longer flights.

Dig deeper:

Additionally, Atmos Rewards is introducing a new debit card, scheduled to launch in early 2027 that expands the ability to earn rewards.

Alaska Air Group is working toward more growth for a "global gateway" in Seattle. According to the group, it plans to serve at least 15 international destinations by 2030.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A look at the new A330 Premium Reserve, set to launch in 2028. (Alaska Air Group)

The Source: Information in this story came from Alaska Air Group.

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