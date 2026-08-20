The Brief Alaska Airlines is expanding its long-haul footprint from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with new nonstop flights to Athens and Paris starting in May 2027. The airline will operate both European routes using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Introductory roundtrip Main Cabin fares start at $999 for bookings made through Aug. 26.



Alaska Airlines announced Thursday a major expansion of its long-haul network, launching new seasonal nonstop service from Seattle to Athens and Paris beginning in May 2027.

The new routes establish the carrier as the first airline to fly direct from Seattle to Athens, as well as the only West Coast carrier providing nonstop service to Greece's capital.

Nonstop Seattle flights to Athens and Paris

What we know:

The route to Athens International Airport (ATH) launches May 12, 2027, operating three times weekly as flight AS196, a nod to the 1896 inaugural modern Olympic Games. The route will mark the longest flight in Alaska Airlines' history.

Service to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) begins May 25, 2027, operating five times weekly through the fall as flight AS136, referencing the French capital's 136 museums.

Both international destinations will be served by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Alaska Airlines announced a Northern Lights-inspired livery for its Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes. (Alaska Airlines)

Introductory roundtrip Main Cabin fares for both destinations start at $999 and are available for purchase in the U.S. through Aug. 26.

What they're saying:

"We fly where our guests aspire to go, and Athens and Paris have been high on that list for years," said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Airlines. "As we build to more than 12 international long-haul routes from Seattle in the coming years, we’re giving travelers more ways to connect to the world and more opportunities to use Atmos Rewards."

Big picture view:



The expansion brings Alaska Airlines' intercontinental portfolio out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to seven destinations, including existing or previously announced service to London, Reykjavik, Rome, Seoul and Tokyo.

The move is part of a broader strategy by the carrier to transform its main hub into a primary global gateway for the West Coast, with plans to serve at least 12 intercontinental destinations by 2030.

What's next:



Flight bookings for both the Athens and Paris routes are available immediately via alaskaair.com.

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The Source: Information in this story came from Alaska Airlines and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.



