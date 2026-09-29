Seattle weather: Quieter, warmer days ahead

The Brief Wet and breezy weather will ease Tuesday afternoon as high rainfall totals hit the mountains and northern lowlands, while the Olympic rain shadow keeps central Puget Sound totals lower. Clearing skies and an upper-level ridge will bring cooler morning fog on Wednesday followed by afternoon sunshine, with highs warming into the mid-to-upper 60s through Thursday. High pressure and offshore winds will strengthen over the weekend, leading to drier conditions and temperatures warming into the lower 70s by early October.



The wet and breezy weather will gradually ease this afternoon as Tuesday’s frontal system moves through Western Washington. Conditions will improve tonight and Wednesday, setting the stage for a much quieter stretch of weather heading into the weekend.

Rain and wind ease this afternoon

Local perspective:

It has been a very wet day across parts of Western Washington.

The mountains will see the highest rainfall totals, with 1 to 3 inches possible, while the lowlands of Skagit and Whatcom counties could pick up roughly .75 to 1.25 inches. The Central Puget Sound benefited from the Olympic rain shadow, keeping rainfall totals much lower around the Seattle area.

Winds will gradually ease through the afternoon for most of Western Washington. A westerly push through the Strait of Juan de Fuca late today could keep winds breezy around the Strait and nearby areas.

Overnight lows will be cooler tonight with clearing skies.

Tuesday night will bring some clearing and cooler temperatures to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday brings a break

An upper-level ridge begins building over the Pacific Northwest Wednesday, and that should bring a break from the rain. We will wake up to some morning clouds and fog, but the afternoon should be nice with sunshine returning. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Wednesday, but we'll begin a gradual warm-up. Highs should climb into the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday afternoon will feature sunny skies in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A quiet end to the week, drier weekend ahead

What's next:

Friday will be cloudier, with a slight chance of showers. It looks dry for most areas with the afternoon clearing.

High pressure is expected to strengthen again this weekend, bringing drier and warmer weather to Western Washington.

A light offshore flow could develop, allowing temperatures to climb into the lower 70s in some spots as we begin October.

It will dry out nicely the rest of the week in Seattle with warming temperatures heading into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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