Dan Wilson will not return as Seattle Mariners manager

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The Brief After taking the Seattle Mariners further than they've ever gone before just one year ago, Dan Wilson will not return as manager in 2027. According to MLB.com and The Seattle Times, Wilson informed players in a pre-game meeting on Sunday that he will not be back as the team's manager, though the exact manner of the separation is not yet clear. The Mariners came eight outs away from their first World Series berth in 2025, falling in a crushing 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the ALCS. The 2026 team entered the season with high expectations of being back in a similar position this year, only to have that vision careen wildly off-course.



After taking the Seattle Mariners further than they've ever gone before just one year ago, Dan Wilson will not return as manager in 2027.

"This season has been very difficult, and of course the results have not been what any of us had expected. As a result, it was concluded that today is my last day as manager of the Seattle Mariners," Wilson said after Seattle's season-ending 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

According to MLB.com and The Seattle Times, Wilson informed players in a pre-game meeting on Sunday that he will not be back as the team's manager.

Wilson took over the role in August 2024, replacing a fired Scott Servais midseason. Wilson posted a 187-171 record in his three years as Mariners' manager.

The backstory:

The Mariners came eight outs away from their first World Series berth in 2025, falling in a crushing 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the ALCS. The 2026 team entered the season with high expectations of being back in a similar position this year, only to have that vision careen wildly off-course.

For the first time since 2020, the Mariners finished a season with a losing record at 76-86. Injuries, poor performance, and numerous other errors helped contribute to a season that fell well short of its goal. Wilson himself was one of many areas deserving of scrutiny as well.

Wilson's lineup construction, substitutions and pitching change decisions, and a seeming lack of accountability in the clubhouse all seemed to contribute to the Mariners' failing.

Plays such as Randy Arozarena throttling down chasing a foul ball in Tampa, Julio Rodríguez throwing a live ball into the stands in Milwaukee thinking there were three outs when there were only two, and other seeming lapses of focus or effort led to little visible discipline from the manager's office. Wilson also was poor in explaining team decisions – both to players and reporters.

Wilson and the front office left both Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo frustrated when they were not told sufficiently about the team's plan to "piggyback" the two starters midseason when the team was trying to utilize all six healthy starting options. When J.P. Crawford began taking ground balls at third base, expressing an openness to change positions from shortstop to accommodate the impending promotion of Colt Emerson, Wilson didn't mention that Crawford came to the team with the idea.

The Al West was awful this season collectively. The Houston Astros won the division with an 81-81 record, becoming the first MLB team to win a division without a winning record in a full season. Despite their struggles, the Mariners still had chance after chance to find their win to a division crown. Instead, they were unable to win more than two consecutive games in a row after June 2. They went the final 100 games of the season without a three-game winning streak.

Seattle had the easiest schedule in baseball in the month of September, furthering the belief a run to a playoff spot was possible. Instead, a 12-12 record to close out the season left the Mariners five games out at the end of the year.

The Mariners will now be looking for their third manager in four seasons.

The Source: Information in this story comes from MLB.com, The Seattle Times and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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