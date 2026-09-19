Caden Pinnick's three TDs lead Washington State 48-7 over Duquesne for first win

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The Brief Caden Pinnick threw his first two passing touchdowns this season and ran for another to lead Washington State to a 48-7 victory over Duquesne on Saturday for the Cougars' first win. The Cougars (1-2) led the Dukes (0-3) of the Championship Subdivision just 14-7 at halftime but broke it open with 21 third-quarter points including Pinnick TD passes of 11 yards to Jack Pedersen and 10 yards to Braden Ganashamoorthy. Kirby Vorhees added another touchdown when he broke loose for a 58-yard run at the end of the period. Tank Hawkins and Maxwell Woods added punt return TDs in the final quarter. Woods had 116 yards rushing and Vorhees 109 with two scores. Pinnick threw for 196 yards and was intercepted once.



Caden Pinnick threw his first two passing touchdowns this season and ran for another to lead Washington State to a 48-7 victory over Duquesne on Saturday for the Cougars' first win.

The Cougars (1-2) led the Dukes (0-3) of the Championship Subdivision just 14-7 at halftime but broke it open with 21 third-quarter points including Pinnick TD passes of 11 yards to Jack Pedersen and 10 yards to Braden Ganashamoorthy. Kirby Vorhees added another touchdown when he broke loose for a 58-yard run at the end of the period.

Tank Hawkins and Maxwell Woods added punt return TDs in the final quarter. Woods had 116 yards rushing and Vorhees 109 with two scores. Pinnick threw for 196 yards and was intercepted once.

Carson Camp went 1 yard for Duquesne's only score to tie the game in the first quarter. The Dukes had just 180 yards offense to the Cougars' 512.

WSU had scored just 17 total points in opening-season losses to Washington and Kansas State.

Up next

Duquesne: Home against Rio Grande (Ohio) next Saturday.

Washington State: Home against Arizona on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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