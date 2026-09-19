2 killed in Beacon Hill, WA shooting, Seattle police say

The Brief A man and a woman died following an early Saturday morning shooting and subsequent vehicle crash in Beacon Hill. Officers discovered both victims with gunshot wounds inside a car near MLK Jr. Way S. and S. Graham St. around 2:42 a.m. No suspects are currently in custody, and homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call the SPD tip line.



Two people died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What we know:

Police said that around 2:42 a.m., officers were sent to reports of a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Graham Street, right on the corner of Beacon Hill and Columbia City.

Upon arrival, police say they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree along with a man and a woman inside with gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel said the woman in the vehicle died at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later declared dead by hospital staff.

What we don't know:

Police did not say who fired the gunshots and said that no suspect has been placed in custody.

Officers added that the SPD homicide unit is actively investigating the situation.

No other information about what led to the shooting was revealed nor was any information about the victims.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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