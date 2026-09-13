Light rail delayed in Seattle after stabbing victim boards train at Pioneer Square station

The Brief A person who was stabbed was treated by first responders and transported to the hospital after boarding a northbound light rail train Sunday afternoon. The stabbing occurred off Sound Transit property in Pioneer Square before the victim entered Pioneer Square Station. Sound Transit experienced a 20-minute service delay on the 1 and 2 Lines while emergency crews responded at Symphony Station.



First responders treated and transported a stabbing victim Sunday afternoon after the injured individual boarded a northbound Sound Transit light rail train in downtown Seattle, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to Symphony Station around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an injured passenger on board. Service on both the 1 and 2 Lines was temporarily halted while medics rendered aid and transported the victim to the hospital.

The incident caused approximately 20 minutes of system-wide transit delays before law enforcement cleared the scene.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the stabbing occurred off Sound Transit property in the Pioneer Square neighborhood. After being injured, the victim entered the Pioneer Square Station and boarded a northbound Link light rail train.

The train continued to Symphony Station, where Seattle Fire personnel treated the victim, who was later taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is not known as of Sunday night.

It's not known what led up to the stabbing and police have not released any suspect information.

King County deputies ensured the station and trains were safe to use and service is back to normal.

What's next:

Because the victim entered the light rail system, the King County Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with Sound Transit for transit police services, is taking the lead on the investigation alongside the Seattle Police Department.

The Source: Information in this story came from officials from Soumd Transit, the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Fire Department and the King County Sheriff's Office.

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