1 dead, 1 injured after third Belltown shooting within 24 hours

The Brief A fatal shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood occurred just before midnight Sunday night. The shooting left a 17-year-old male deceased and a 21-year-old man with serious injuries. Investigators said there was an altercation ahead of the shooting, but homicide detectives are still working to learn what happened.



A shooting in Belltown left one person dead and another injured, just a day after two separate fatal shootings nearby.

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old male deceased and a 21-year-old man with serious injuries. Police first learned of the shooting just before midnight Sunday night. The shooting was reported near Elliot Avenue and Bell Street.

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Officers who arrived on scene found the 17-year-old, and, with the help of the Seattle Fire Department, attempted to save him. The 17-year-old died at the scene.

The 21-year-old was transported to Harborview Medical Center and had sustained serious injuries. Investigators said there was some sort of altercation before the shooting occurred, but homicide detectives are still working to learn what happened leading up to the fatal shooting.

The suspect is currently not in custody, according to SPD.

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