1 dead, 1 injured after third Belltown shooting within 24 hours
SEATTLE - A shooting in Belltown left one person dead and another injured, just a day after two separate fatal shootings nearby.
Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old male deceased and a 21-year-old man with serious injuries. Police first learned of the shooting just before midnight Sunday night. The shooting was reported near Elliot Avenue and Bell Street.
Featured
Officers who arrived on scene found the 17-year-old, and, with the help of the Seattle Fire Department, attempted to save him. The 17-year-old died at the scene.
The 21-year-old was transported to Harborview Medical Center and had sustained serious injuries. Investigators said there was some sort of altercation before the shooting occurred, but homicide detectives are still working to learn what happened leading up to the fatal shooting.
The suspect is currently not in custody, according to SPD.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Family of Kent teen arrested in Chelan Hills Fire speaks out
Texts show Mayor’s Office confusion after Bite of Seattle shooting
FBI offers $150K reward for Tacoma store owner in $600K SNAP fraud scheme
WA leaders issue new guidance for election workers facing inspections
PAX West 2026: Everything to know about badges, bag policies, hours and more
Seattle Weather: Labor Day weekend scattered showers & storms
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.