FBI offers $150K reward for Tacoma, WA, store owner in $600K SNAP fraud scheme

The Brief The FBI is offering a $150,000 reward for Tacoma grocery store owner Manjit Singh Bedi. Bedi allegedly fled to India after orchestrating a $600,000 SNAP benefits fraud scheme. A federal warrant was issued in May 2026 after Bedi violated his pre-trial release conditions.



The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for a Tacoma grocery store owner who allegedly fled to India after orchestrating a $600,000 SNAP benefits fraud scheme.

(FBI Seattle)

FBI Most Wanted Fraudster: Manjit Singh Bedi of Tacoma, WA

Manjit Singh Bedi, a naturalized U.S. citizen who operated the Asian Grocery Store in Tacoma, is now the target of a federal manhunt.

According to the FBI, investigators say Bedi ran an illegal cash-for-benefits operation using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) between March 2024 and June 2025. Instead of selling food to participants using their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, he allegedly swiped the cards, handed over cash, and kept half of the proceeds for himself.

Following an indictment for wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, Bedi was permitted to appear in court without being arrested, under the condition that he surrender his passport and remain in Washington.

Suspect fled WA, drove to Canada, flew to India

The FBI says Bedi quickly drove across the border into Canada and fled to India, where he is believed to be staying. A federal arrest warrant was issued for him on May 21, 2026, in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Washington in Tacoma after he was charged with violating his conditions of supervision.

Bedi is described as an Indian man who stands at 5'11" and weighs about 200 pounds.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on Bedi's whereabouts to contact them at 1-800-225-5324. Tips can also be directed to any local FBI office, a nearby American Embassy or Consulate, or submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudster's list.

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