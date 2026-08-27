Brush fires cause highway closure near Port Ludlow, WA

The Brief Two brush fires burned about 25 acres along Highway 104 west of the Hood Canal Bridge on Thursday. One fire is fully contained and the other is 25% contained; no homes are threatened and no evacuations are in place. Highway 104 was closed overnight in both directions, with detours causing heavy traffic and delays.



Fire crews responded to two fast-moving brush fires along Highway 104 west of the Hood Canal Bridge on Thursday, forcing an overnight closure of the highway.

What we know:

The Horseshoe Fire was reported just before 1 p.m. near Highway 104 and Rocktogo Road, south of Port Ludlow. Crews found two separate fires burning in thick brush about 500 yards apart.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire crews work to put out the Horseshoe Fire near Highway 104 in Jefferson County. (Jefferson County)

Multiple agencies and helicopters responded to fight the fires, quickly containing one of them. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the east fire is 100% contained and the west fire is 25% contained.

Both fires burned a combined 25 acres. No evacuation orders are in place and no homes are currently threatened.

Highway 104 overnight closure

Highway 104 is closed in both directions overnight. Westbound traffic is being detoured at Paradise Bay Road and eastbound traffic is detoured at State Route 19.

Officials reported heavy traffic along the detour routes. Drivers should expect delays. Updates can be found on the East Jefferson Fire Rescue Facebook page.

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