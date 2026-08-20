Pickle at the Palms: Seattle's new largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Interbay

The Brief Pickle at the Palms, a new 20-court indoor pickleball facility, is opening in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood. Seattle Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder developed the facility with her family as a space for sports, food and community gatherings. The facility opens to the public Aug. 24, offering memberships, pay-as-you-play access, lessons and league play.



Ginny Gilder knows the power sports have in creating community. The Seattle Storm majority owner has seen it with the BECU Storm Center for Basketball Performance, and decided to develop another property in the Interbay neighborhood to bring people together. Introducing, Pickle at the Palms.

Gilder partnered with her daughter, Sierra Keeler, and son-in-law, Kyle Schraeder, to open Seattle's newest pickleball facility. The 20 indoor competition-level courts span two levels, and "The Palms" features a loft-lounge for hanging out and events, a pro shop, and a Mainstay Provisions cafe serving coffee, food, and alcoholic drinks.

The facility's hours (7 am - 11 pm) cater to pickleball superstars and newbies interested in picking up the sport, and Gilder wants all to feel welcome to compete and relax. She and her son-in-law both say "pickleball is easy to learn, and hard to master."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pickle at the Palms (FOX 13 Seattle)

"People need a place they can go and be with each other...I think that's part of the personality, if you will, of pickleball," Gilder says of Pickle at the Palms becoming a third space in Interbay.

Gilder refers to Pickle at the Palms as Seattle's largest indoor pickleball facility, built and designed from the ground up. The name comes from Seattle's palm trees that grow nearby the 15th Avenue West location.

Pickle at the Palms' core membership begins at $250 a year, with a pay-as-you-play option. The facility will offer coaching lessons and league play, and opens to the public on Aug. 24.

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