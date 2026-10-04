Tacoma police investigating shooting that killed 2

The Brief Two men were shot and killed early Sunday near Pacific Avenue and 8th Street in Tacoma. Neighbors reported hearing dozens of gunshots, but officers found no suspects at the scene. Police have not released a suspect description or motive and are asking for public leads.



Tacoma police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after two men were shot and killed early Sunday in a commercial district lined with bars, breweries, and restaurants.

Overnight Shooting on Pacific Avenue

What we know:

Dispatchers received the first 911 calls around 12:27 a.m. reporting gunfire near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 8th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, both men were already dead. Area residents and neighbors reported hearing dozens of gunshots before police arrived.

Another person was injured in the shooting, but the injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

Investigators found no immediate sign of a suspect or suspects upon arrival.

Police Seek Witnesses and Surveillance Video

What we don't know:

Detectives spent Sunday morning canvassing the area for evidence, reviewing potential surveillance footage, and interviewing witnesses and family members.

Authorities have not released details regarding what led to the shooting, nor have they made available a description of any shooter involved.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the incident or potential leads to contact the Tacoma Police Department.

Homicide Rates Match Previous Year

Dig deeper:

The double shooting marks the 17th and 18th homicides in Tacoma this year.

According to police department records, the city had recorded the exact same number of homicides—18—by this time last year.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell, who went to the scene of the shooting and spoke with officials within the Tacoma Police Department.

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