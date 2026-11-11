The Brief A man died in a mobile home fire in Woodinville after reportedly going back inside to rescue his longtime partner. Angie Webb escaped through a window but lost her home and belongings. Family members have launched a fundraiser to help her recover. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and fire officials have not yet released additional details.



Family members say a woman who escaped from a burning mobile home in Woodinville on Nov. 9 lost everything in the fire, including her long-time partner.

The woman's stepmom says it's believed that Don at first ran out the door, then died when he went back in to try to get Angie out.

Fire tape still surrounded the home Wednesday night.

Security video showed the intense fire that took over the Little Bear Creek Road home started at around 2 a.m.

Picture of the Woodinville fire, captured from security cameras.

The backstory:

Neighbors say Angie Webb and her long-time partner, Don were inside. Don could be seen initially escaping out a door as flames filled the home. He yelled for Angie before finally going back inside and disappearing in the burning house.

A family member told us by phone that Angie was asleep in another room and eventually escaped out a back or side window.

"It must have been really scary for her," said Valencia, a neighbor. "You could see outside there was a lot of smoke."

Because the fire spread so fast, the mobile home was a total loss. In addition to taking Don's life, family members say at least one of the couple's cats was also found dead. They feel fortunate Angie made it out.

"You have to be able to think fast and everything. Not a lot of people have that in them," said Valencia.

A loved one started an online fundraiser for her.

What they're saying:

"Angie and Don were asleep in their mobile home when it caught fire at 2 a.m. Don went back into the fire to try to save Angie, and he died," the fundraiser says. "On top of this heartbreaking loss, she is now facing the reality of starting over with nothing. Angie and Don were renting their home, and there was no insurance to help cover what was lost."

Neighbors hope she's able to pull through with the support of the community.

"It’s a really tragic thing and I wish that none of that would have happened," said Joi Valencia, a neighbor.

What's next:

FOX 13 reached out to fire officials to find out if a cause had been determined yet and we are waiting to hear back.

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