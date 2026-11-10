Suspect in US Coast Guard murder released from jail on $3M bail

The Brief Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Bolar, the suspect charged with murder in the fatal shooting of U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Connor Overstreet, has been released from jail after posting a $3 million bail. Investigators state Overstreet was fatally shot in the chest on Aug. 23 in Skyway after approaching a stopped Toyota Prius following a verbal exchange while riding Lime scooters with friends. Overstreet’s sister expressed heartbreak, shock, and confusion over Bolar's release through the bail system, while news outlets have asked the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for details on how the bail was posted.



The suspect charged in the murder of U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Connor Overstreet has been released from jail on bail.

Suspect Isaiah Bolar, 18, was being held on $3 million bail, and a judge previously declined his request to lower that amount.

What they're saying:

Overstreet's sister, Shea, sent the following statement to FOX 13 Seattle:

"My family is completely devastated by the loss of Connor. It’s unimaginable that his life was stolen in a senseless and random act of violence. We have been trying to focus our grief on the beauty and joy that was Connor’s life and not on the devastation of his worst day. Knowing that an individual was in custody until trial brought my family a small bit of comfort and separation from the atrocity of the case. But this latest update has set us back. We’re shocked and confused by the criminal justice and bail/bond system, concerned for the community, and completely heartbroken for Connor and everyone who knew and loved him."

Man arrested in WA for murder of US Coast Guard rescue pilot

The backstory:

King County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Skyway shooting at about 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 23 and found Overstreet suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Overstreet was with two friends who were riding Lime scooters south on South Langston Road when people inside a passing Toyota Prius yelled at them, investigators said.

After an exchange of words, the Prius made a U-turn and stopped for approximately five to 10 seconds. Overstreet approached the car and bent toward its front passenger window.

Overstreet's friend told detectives he then saw a muzzle flash as a single shot was fired from inside the Prius, striking Overstreet. The car sped away.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:57 a.m.

What's next:

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to determine how Bolar was able to post bail.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Boeing layoffs: 5% of staff cut as company 'resets pace of production'

Ex-soldier sentenced to 70 years for 2023 Beyond Wonderland shooting in WA

Fed up with delivery costs, Seattle restaurant owner starts his own service

15-year-old found dead during Cle Elum arrest operation

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.