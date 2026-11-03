Seattle weather: Clouds to sunbreaks Tuesday, average temperatures

The Brief Tuesday brings morning clouds followed by afternoon sunbreaks, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain and gusty winds return Wednesday night, with snow levels dropping to around 5,000 feet in the mountains. A stronger storm arrives late Thursday into Friday, bringing more rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.



A cloudy start to Tuesday as a weak system passes by through the first part of the morning. We will see more sunbreaks into the afternoon with highs back to a more seasonal average.

A cloudy start to Tuesday as a weak system passes by through the first part of the morning.

What's next:

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Tuesday as we see highs back into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will linger around the coast through the afternoon with more sunshine for central Washington.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Tuesday as we see highs back into the mid to upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Our next real frontal system moves in along the coast Wednesday evening, then pushes west into the Puget Sound for the overnight hours.

Our next real frontal system moves in along the coast Wednesday evening, then pushes west into the Puget Sound.

Snow Level Forecast

Snow levels will drop Wednesday night through the rest of the week to around 5000'. This will bring a few inches of snow into the higher elevations with a few snowflakes mixed in at the higher passes.

Snow levels will drop Wednesday night through the rest of the week to around 5000'. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Winds will also increase Wednesday night, especially along the coast and northern interior. Fewer showers with sunbreaks for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Another stronger system will move in late Thursday through Friday, bringing more rain, high elevation mountain snow, and gusty winds.

Winds will also increase Wednesday night especially along the coast and north interior. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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