Yakima County, WA resident dies from bird flu linked to dairy cattle

The Brief A Yakima County resident with underlying health conditions has died from bird flu following exposure at a dairy facility with infected cattle. State health officials confirmed a third human case in the county involving a separate individual who experienced milder illness without needing hospitalization. Gov. Bob Ferguson and public health leaders emphasized that while agricultural workers should take precautions, the overall risk to the general public remains low.



Yakima County resident died in the hospital over the weekend from bird flu after being exposed at a dairy facility with infected cattle.

(Left: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images, right: Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife)

What they're saying:

According to the Yakima Health District, the individual who died had underlying health conditions. Health officials stress that the risk of avian influenza infection to the general public remains low.

Risk of bird flu infection in WA remains low

The Yakima Health District said people at greater risk of contracting bird flu include dairy workers and anyone who has close or prolonged contact with infected animals or contaminated environments. Transmission of bird flu between humans is extremely rare and has never been documented in the United States.

Three confirmed human cases of bird flu in Yakima County

By the numbers:

The health district reported its third confirmed human case of bird flu in the county, which was also infected by dairy cattle. However, that person has not experienced severe illness or needed hospital attention.

"Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this difficult time. Avian influenza can cause severe illness, particularly among people who have underlying health conditions. While this is a serious and heartbreaking outcome, the risk to the general public remains low. We continue to work closely with our public health partners to monitor the situation and protect the health of our community," said Dr. Dave Atteberry, Health Officer, Yakima Health District.

WA Gov. Bob Ferguson responds to Yakima County bird flu death

"My deepest sympathy to this individual's family," wrote Governor Ferguson. "I'm being briefed on this situation, and my team is in close coordination with public health and agriculture officials. Workers at affected farms are advised to take safety precautions, but the risk to the public remains low."

Bird flu reemerges in western WA

Local perspective:

Last week, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) reported numerous confirmations of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across western Washington.

Wildlife officials noted that while the virus is currently active in western Washington, cases typically spread statewide as migratory birds travel during the fall.

What you can do:

The WDFW encourages anyone who encounters a sick or dead bird to report it immediately and avoid touching or moving it.

"While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consider the risk to humans from avian influenza to be low, it can spread from wild or domestic animals to humans or pets if precautions are not taken," the WDFW said in a press release.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Yakima Health District, a social media post by Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and a press release by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

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