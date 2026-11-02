Boil water notice issued for Fall City area. Here's what we know

The Brief A boil water notice has been issued for residents in downtown Fall City and surrounding areas, who must use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth. Drinking fountains are shut off at Fall City Elementary and Chief Kanim Middle School; families are urged to send students with safe water. Officials have not stated what triggered the advisory or when the water will be safe to drink again.



The Fall City Water District has issued a boil water notice for multiple areas, including downtown Fall City, and areas between Fall City-Redmond Road, Fall-City Preston Road, and David Powell Road.

Two schools, Fall City Elementary School and Chief Kanim Middle School, are among the buildings impacted by the notice.

What we know:

The Fall City Water District said that families in the affected area should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, and food preparation until the notice is lifted.

At the two impacted schools, drinking fountains have been shut off as a precaution.

In the meantime, the district said it is providing bottled water, but notes that supplies are limited.

What they're saying:

"Families are encouraged to send students with water from a safe source," the district said. "Our Food Services team is adjusting operations to ensure school meals can continue to be safely served."

What we don't know:

The district did not say when the notice would be lifted. It remains unclear what prompted the notice to be issued.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Fall City Water District.

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