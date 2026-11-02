Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Thurston County, WA

The Brief A Sunday morning pursuit on northbound I-5 in Thurston County ended in a deputy-involved shooting after a suspect allegedly fired at Washington State Patrol troopers. The suspect fled on foot following a spike-strip stop, displayed a firearm during a confrontation, and was shot before being captured near a Taco Bell. No officers were injured, and the suspect was hospitalized for minor Taser-related injuries while the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team reviews the case.



A Sunday morning traffic pursuit on I-5 ended in a deputy-involved shooting after a suspect allegedly fired at law enforcement and fled on foot, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The incident began at approximately 6:18 a.m. on Nov. 1 when sheriff's deputies stepped in to assist the Washington State Patrol with a high-speed pursuit on northbound I-5 near milepost 88. Investigators report that the driver had opened fire on a pursuing WSP patrol vehicle.

Troopers deployed spike strips, successfully disabling the suspect's vehicle on the freeway. The driver immediately abandoned the car and bolted on foot into a nearby fenced area.

When deputies caught up to the suspect, a confrontation ensued as the individual attempted to flee again. Deputies deployed a Taser, but the suspect displayed a firearm, prompting a deputy to discharge their weapon multiple times.

Despite the gunfire, the suspect continued running toward a nearby Taco Bell restaurant. Additional deputies intercepted the individual there, deployed another Taser, and finally took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained from the Taser deployments. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the multi-location incident.

Per state law governing police use of force, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office notified the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations. Because the state agency declined the case, the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team took over the independent inquiry and will handle all future updates.

What we don't know:

Investigators stated that the involved deputies' names will be released by the Region 3 CIIT.

What's next:

Once their independent review wraps up, the entire case file will be forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

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