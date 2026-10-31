Yakima, WA shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead

The Brief A 20-year-old man died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Yakima, according to the Yakima Police Department. Police said the incident took place around 12:49 a.m. on Woolsey Road. Police have not yet identified a suspect nor have they released any information about a suspect.



A 20-year-old man died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Yakima, according to the Yakima Police Department.

What we know:

Police said the incident took place around 12:49 a.m. on Woolsey Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man in the street. He died at the scene.

Police said their initial investigation revealed that a large gathering had begun before multiple people exchanged gunfire.

Police added that some of the people in attendance appeared to be gang-affiliated.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified a suspect nor have they released any information about a suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-576-6752.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Yakima Police Department.

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